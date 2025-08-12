Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 290,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

