Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after buying an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,521,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,191,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $232,529,000 after buying an additional 195,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Wall Street Zen cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

SEA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

