Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $886,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

