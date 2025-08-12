Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

