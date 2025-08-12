Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

