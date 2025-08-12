Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000.

NYSEARCA AFLG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

