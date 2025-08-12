Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

