Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

