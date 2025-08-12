Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,114 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,830,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 15.7%

XSHQ stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $329.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

