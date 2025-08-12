Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,304,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,277,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,764,000 after buying an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

