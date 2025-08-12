Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYLD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $16.87.

