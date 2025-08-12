Aura Biosciences (AURA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AURA opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.46.

AURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Anthony S. Gibney acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $286,414.80. The trade was a 591.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,218.30. The trade was a 13.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

