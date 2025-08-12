Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,538 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.3%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

