Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $44.46. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 505,071 shares.

Specifically, insider Steven George Hughes sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $3,480,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,175.58. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,733. This trade represents a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $799,920. This represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.