B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celsius

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,605 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

