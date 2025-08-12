B. Riley Estimates Airbnb’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.