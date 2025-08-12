B. Riley Forecasts Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:HCC opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.