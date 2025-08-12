B. Riley Weighs in on Joint’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Joint in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Joint alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $10.80 on Monday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million.

Joint declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joint by 5,141.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.