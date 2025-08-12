Baer Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.7% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

