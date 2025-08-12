Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 12.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

