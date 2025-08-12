Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWFG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $81,404.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326.46. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 and sold 3,722 shares valued at $142,892. Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

