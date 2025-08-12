Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BAOS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

