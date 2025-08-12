Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of BAOS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.
About Baosheng Media Group
