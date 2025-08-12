BARK (NYSE:BARK) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BARK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

BARK Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BARK opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.88. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BARK news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,587.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 364,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,365.08. This trade represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139,378 shares of company stock worth $125,337. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BARK by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,974,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 813,880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

