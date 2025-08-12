Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

BBWI stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

