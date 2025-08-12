Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

BAYRY opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.65.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

