BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

BBAR stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 888,235 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,852,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 435,692 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,841,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,599 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,399,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

