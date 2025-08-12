BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.7%

BB stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.