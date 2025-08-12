BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.0833.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of BL opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 655,565 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,194,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

