Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

