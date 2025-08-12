Blair William & Co. IL Buys 91 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
