Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BMAY opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

