Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

