Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RELX were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RELX by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RELX in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RELX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in RELX by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RELX by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RELX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. RELX PLC has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RELX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. RELX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

RELX Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

