Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after buying an additional 339,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 204,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.