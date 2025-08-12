Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Textron were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

