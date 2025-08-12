Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Amplify Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

About Amplify Digital Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.