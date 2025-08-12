Blair William & Co. IL Has $392,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,838 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 228.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $38,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.