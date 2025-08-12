Blair William & Co. IL Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1,289.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 95.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

