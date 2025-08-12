Blair William & Co. IL Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $86,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,645.70. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.