Blair William & Co. IL Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

