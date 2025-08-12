Blair William & Co. IL Has $520,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $288.61 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.84 and a 1 year high of $306.34. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.69 and its 200 day moving average is $256.73.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

