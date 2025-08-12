Blair William & Co. IL Has $534,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 183,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.