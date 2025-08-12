Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

