Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $378,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 214.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.8%

SMFG opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.