Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 105 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after acquiring an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,453,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,984,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14,642.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 431,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 428,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

