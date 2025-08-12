Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,471 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,545,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,842.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 270,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.