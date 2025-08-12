Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 149 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.