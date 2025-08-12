Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,023,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,451,000 after acquiring an additional 201,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5%

DG stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

