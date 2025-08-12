Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.