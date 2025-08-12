Blair William & Co. IL Sells 45,000 Shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Us Bancsh were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts:

First Us Bancsh Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Us Bancsh stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. First Us Bancsh has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

First Us Bancsh ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.